State makes changes to Drivers License Services

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) continues to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak closely. At this time, most State Driver Services Centers remain open and the Department is currently taking precautions to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees.

To relieve as many customers as possible from needing to visit a Driver Services Center during the outbreak, the Driver Services Division is implementing the following changes:

Extending the expiration of Commercial Drivers Licenses and Commercial Driving Permits. These licenses will be extended until June 30 if set to expire between March 12, 2020 and May 18, 2020. All non-CDL licenses will expire six months from the date the license is set to expire. This does not apply to an individual with a Class X license.

Suspend non-CDL knowledge and skills tests until May 18, 2020.

Tennessee will temporarily suspend the issuance of REAL ID credentials effective March 25, 2020 through May 18, 2020.

The requirement that new Tennessee residents obtaining a Tennessee driver license within 30 days of becoming a resident has been extended to June 17, 2020.

Allow Med-Cert extension for CDL holders with a medical card expiring between March 12, 2020 and May 18, 2020. CDL holders have until June 30, 2020 to submit their new Med-Cert to the Department. Extension is available to CDL holders with a medical card that is currently valid for more than 90 days.

The Department is waiving its requirement that citizens appear in person and have a new photograph taken through Oct. 1, 2021. This will allow many customers with expiring credentials to renew online and not visit in person.

Non-US citizens with Temporary driver licenses (Class XD and XID) will still need to visit in person to renew those licenses upon expiration of the current license.

The Department is also taking the following precautions for the health and safety of employees and customers:

Adopting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing all Driver Services Centers and equipment.

Providing guidance to our personnel regarding precautions to minimize risk of exposure for themselves and customers.

Stationing a staff member at the entrance of each Driver Services Center to ensure the number of customers entering the Center does not exceed CDC recommendations.

Encouraging and allowing customers to wait in their vehicles using the · Department’s queuing technology (E-Ticketing) until notified by text or call to enter the Driver Services Center.

Providing protective gear for examiners who interact with customers following TSA procedures.

Encouraging customers to use credit or debit cards only to limit handling of cash.

We encourage everyone to utilize our e-Services portal for available online services such as renewals, duplicates, paying reinstatement fees, and changing your address.

If you wish to obtain a REAL ID at this time, you will still need to visit a Driver Services Center. However, the federal government has delayed the deadline to acquire a Real ID to Oct. 1, 2021.