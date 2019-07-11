Streetscape construction could begin in November

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Construction on the Streetscape project in downtown Hartsville could begin as soon as November after bids on the project were opened at a Tuesday meeting.

Trousdale County received an $840,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation in 2016 for improvements along Main Street from the intersection of Broadway to the River Street intersection. County commissioners also approved $140,000 in matching funds for the project, which originally was set to begin in 2018. An additional $25,278 in county funds was approved earlier this year as cost estimates had risen since the initial grant.

The winning bid was submitted by Sessions Paving Co., of Nashville and was for $672,488.50. The bid must still be sent to TDOT officials for concurrence and examination to make sure it fits project requirements.

Officials with Ragan-Smith, the engineering firm overseeing the project told The Vidette that once construction begins, the contract will call for the project to be completed within 150 days.

Preliminary engineering work has been done and calls for parallel parking along Main Street. Improved sidewalks, revamped parking, crosswalks and greenery are also intended to be part of the project.

County Mayor Stephen Chambers previously told The Vidette he wants to see the angled parking remain in place and it is not known yet which will be part of the project.

