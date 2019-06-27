Tennessee drivers must be cellphone-free starting July 1

By Matt Masters, Lebanon Democrat

Beginning July 1, drivers in Tennessee will no longer be able to touch their cellphones while driving.

According to handsfreetn.com, the law, know as Public Chapter 412 or the “Hands Free Law,” aims to eliminate distracted driving-related fatalities and injuries in Tennessee.

Violation of the law will be a Class C misdemeanor with a $50 fee for first-time offenders, $100 for a third-time offense or higher or if the violation result in a car crash, and a $200 fine if the violation occurs in a work zone while workers are present or in a marked school zone while signs are flashing.

Law enforcement, paramedics, firefighters and other first responders are exempt from the new law as well employees of utility companies who are using their phones in an official capacity, as well as anyone contacting emergency services with their phone.

According to statistics released by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security in April, six crashes had been recorded in Trousdale County as a result of distracted drivers. In 2018, 31 crashes were reported and 233 have been reported across the county since 2009.

The data excludes parking lot and private property crashes as well as crashes with less than $400 damage.

The law prohibits drivers from touching their phones except pressing one button to initiate or disconnect a call. Drivers are permitted to use voice-to-text applications, but are prohibited from viewing videos, streaming or recording videos or changing music while driving.

More information about the law can be found at handsfreetn.com.