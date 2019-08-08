Tennessee seeks to spread word about Real ID

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) Driver Services Division began issuing Real ID driver license and identification cards July 1, 2019.

“Our main priority is to offer convenient and efficient customer service for citizens seeking driver license services across our state,” said Commissioner Jeff Long. “By partnering with participating county clerk offices to issue Real IDs in addition to the other services they already provide, residents have an alternate method to our department’s core services, which will reduce wait times at the Driver Services Centers. We encourage those wishing to get a Real ID to take advantage of the county clerk services.”

Some county clerks in Tennessee, including in Wilson County, can now issue Real ID driver license and identification cards. The Wilson County clerk’s office is located at 129 South College Street in Lebanon.

The Real ID Act of 2005 establishes minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards. Citizens of Tennessee are not mandated to get a Real ID but beginning Oct. 1, 2020, all persons must have a REAL ID license to board commercial flights within the United States, access certain federal buildings or to enter nuclear facilities and military bases.

Should a citizen choose not to get a Real ID, a valid U.S. passport or U.S. Military ID are examples of acceptable forms of identification that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will accept. For a full list of acceptable forms of identification should you choose not to get a REAL ID or passport, please visit tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification. This law is a secure way for citizens to protect their identities.

Anyone wishing to obtain a Real ID must have a valid license and proof of the following documents (All documents presented must be originals or certified. No photocopies will be accepted):

Proof to establish citizenship or legal presence;

Proof of your full Social Security Number; and

Two proofs of Tennessee Residency.

Also, anyone seeking to obtain a Real ID should be prepared to provide documentation of any name change.

For more information, including a full list of acceptable documents for Real ID, visit TNRealID.gov.