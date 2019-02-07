The Loop: Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver’s legislative update

By Terri Lynn Weaver, District 40 Representative

Greetings Fabulous 40th District!

The organizational preliminaries kicking off the 111th General Assembly are behind us. We the people of Tennessee elected our 50th Governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee, who has just completed his first full week at the helm and in a few days the first month of 2019 will be in the rearview mirror! Time is ticking away. Today on this frosty chilly day, I write to you, the first edition for this New Year before Mike and I head out the door for worship service.

The House and Senate Chambers are in full gear. We are now at the beginning of what I believe will be great days ahead for our beloved state. New administrations bring fresh starts and the new Speaker of the House, Glen Casada, is also looking forward to a very productive session as well. The new committee assignments of all 99 members, plus the committee schedules, are complete. Please use the friendly website legislature.state.tn.us for all sorts of information where you will find Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s committees locations and time.

New subcommittees have been added to help facilitate and articulate various issues and give members of these committees a more precise look at each piece of legislation and the ability to distinguish “the wheat from the tares.” I requested to remain chair of the Transportation Subcommittee, now called Safety & Funding. Rep. Sam Whitson, District 65, will chair the other subcommittee (Infrastructure) and Rep. Dan Howell will be our new chairman of the full Transportation Committee. I am thrilled that my, Whitson, and Howell’s offices are right next to each other on the north wing of the fifth floor in the Cordell Hull Building.

I also requested to remain on the full K-12 Education Committee. Rep. Mark White, District 83, is the new chairman of the House Education Committee. Serving on Education and Transportation while representing the fabulous folks of District 40 truly is most humbling. Thank you for allowing me to be your voice and represent you!

House Chamber sessions convene every Monday at 4 p.m. and Thursday at 9 a.m. Please contact my office at 615-741-2192 and speak with Grace, my assistant, to schedule any Capitol visits. I have hopes you will visit and take advantage of the wonderful opportunity to watch the three separate branches of government at work by joining me for a day on the Hill.

One of my passions for students in our classrooms who do not necessarily want four years of post-education direction is Vocational Tech School. Students can learn a trade in high school and are skilled and ready for a good paying job as soon as their diplomas are issued. School Administrator Clint Satterfield invited Senator Ferrell Haile and I to visit Trousdale County, where they have a great vocational template already in gear.

The senator and I, who both serve on the main education committees, had the opportunity to listen and interact with students, principals and teachers. It was wonderful see vocational education in action from the classes offered to juniors and seniors taking dual enrollment with pathways to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Hartsville (TCAT).

We concluded our visit with Mae Perry, Director of the Hartsville TCAT. Hats off to the visionaries in Trousdale who have made this such a successful way forward towards graduation and employment, through courses such as Industrial Maintenance, Certified Nursing, Robotics and Business Administration. How cool is that – to graduate high school and have a certified license with a good-paying job in rural Tennessee! That most definitely is a win for all!

I am excited to work with our new governor to ensure our high schools have the resources needed to duplicate the Trousdale template throughout our great state. Not all counties have the added blessing of a TCAT close by like Trousdale County, but with local businesses encouraged to invest in our students, it can only be a plus for them for future employees trained to their liking. Indeed, we are going from good to great! Believe in Tennessee!

Currently I am working on my legislative package and have until the middle of next month to complete it and have those bills filed. Thank you for this amazing privilege you afford me, to work hard for you, with work worth doing!

Blessings,

Terri Lynn Weaver