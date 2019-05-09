The Loop: Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver’s legislative update

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Greetings Fabulous Folks of the 40th!

Both the House and the Senate Chambers are now adjourned. Working from my study on Seabowisha, this cloudy Monday morning has just relinquished its hold and is giving permission for a brilliant burst of sunshine of which I pray remains throughout the day. There is much needed attention to the yard of the Weaver residence!

But first I want to say how grateful I am you have entrusted me to work and do the people’s business in the Tennessee House of Representatives. It was a swift first session and at times extremely stressful; nevertheless you know how much I care for the folks of the 40th District, so I believe this first chapter of the 111th General Assembly accomplished some stellar achievements.

The $38.5 billion budget made thoughtful investments across the state government as it preserves Tennessee’s AAA bond rating, with $225 million in rainy day funding for Fiscal Year 2019-2020, bringing the state’s saving account to $1.1 billion.

Listed are some of the Budget’s Highlights.

House Bill 498, better known as The Katie Beckett Waiver Program, invests $27 million to provide life saving medical services through TennCare for Tennessee children with the most significant disabilities and the highest medical needs, regardless of their parental income levels.

In this year’s budget, education continues to be a priority with a $11.3 billion total investment including:

$6.5 billion directly for K-12 in our public schools;

$71 million of this goes to teacher’s salary (a 2.5 percent increase);

Approximately $46 million to fully fund the BEP; and

$40 million invested in additional safety measures and school resource officers.

The budget also targets health care, opioids, job growth and economic development while supporting our veterans and elderly citizens. House Bill 419, the “Tennessee Right to Shop Act”, will help us continue to work on our broken health care system focusing on a patient-centered health care system that puts the patient in the driver’s seat and lowering costs.

One of my favorite tax cuts of this year is House Bill 1262. Reducing taxes for hard-working Tennesseans and their families, the professional privilege tax on accountants, architects, athletes’ agents, audiologists, chiropractors, dentists, engineers, landscape architects, optometrists, pharmacists, podiatrists, psychologists, real estate brokers, speech pathologists, and veterinarians was removed. A $22 million reduction! That puts more money back in the people’s pocket.

Folks, Tennessee is now viewed as a destination state. We are the second-lowest taxed state in the country with no income tax and we are a right-to-work state, having created more than 400,000 jobs since 2011. Is it any wonder people want to raise their families, work, and enjoy the beautiful landscape in our amazing state? We surely are experiencing growth. It matters who governs!

Next week I will specify further legislation and tax cuts.

Please attend any of the Coffee Conversations for the month of May. We will pause for June, July, and August resuming our schedule in September. It appears to be a busy summer; however, I do look forward to seeing you in the district.

It is a pleasure to serve and work for you.

Blessings,

Terri Lynn