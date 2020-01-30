Town hall forum to discuss wheel tax, sales tax options

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The first of three town hall forums on whether Trousdale County should replace its wheel tax and/or increase the local option sales tax will be held next week.

The public is invited to attend the forum on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the old courthouse.

“Discussions have been going on through various committees in the county… for several months,” said County Mayor Stephen Chambers. “(Commissioners) have been of a mind that it’s revenue that can offset the property tax…”

Trousdale County has had a $40 wheel tax since 2002, when voters approved the measure in the March election. That money was allocated to pay for the construction of the current Trousdale County High School building and is scheduled to end once the last payment on the building is made in May 2022.

In the 2018-19 fiscal year the wheel tax brought in $356,852, according to figures received from the mayor’s office.

Extending the wheel tax has been discussed previously as a fairer option as virtually all households in the county own a vehicle, while roughly 38 percent of households own property.

“The whole county’s paid for the high school,” Commissioner Jerry Ford said of the current wheel tax. “Why should 38 percent of the people in the county (property owners) have to do it?”

The discussion on extending the wheel tax will also involve potential uses for those funds once they are no longer allocated to the high school. Previous talks have centered around building a new jail or adding a fire station on the western end of the county.

“The dilemma is, we are limited by state law as to how we can raise revenues,” said County Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell. “You’re very, very dependent on property tax.

“This is a way to fund part of the needs of government with another source of revenue when we already feel like the property tax is overburdened.”

“I don’t want to see us extend a wheel tax just for tax purposes,” added Commissioner Bill Fergusson. “It needs to have a specific purpose that matters to the people.”

While the wheel tax was initially passed via referendum and will sunset in 2022, the County Commission does have the authority to put a new one in place by vote or can place it on another referendum.

Chambers said he felt the commissioners would put the issue before the voters, saying, “I think the consensus at the time was they would rather it go to referendum. That’s the thought process, but no firm decision has been made.”

Also on the agenda will be the possibility of raising the local option sales tax by a half-cent from 2.25 percent to 2.75 percent. If passed, the total sales tax in Trousdale County would be 9.75 percent.

Among neighboring counties, the total sales tax in Macon is 9.75 percent, Sumner and Wilson are at 9.25 percent and Smith is at 9 percent with 9.75 rates in Carthage and Gordonsville. Those figures were obtained from the Department of Revenue’s website.

Estimates on what raising the sales tax would bring in based on current rates were not immediately available.

“You go to McDonald’s and order a hamburger off the dollar menu, you pay $1.10 where we’re at now. If this passes, you pay $1.10. They don’t round it down,” Jewell said. “You’re talking 50 cents more on a $100 purchase… It’s a way to keep from raising property taxes.”

Chambers said if votes are held on either tax option, they would likely be held as part of the county general election in August.

Two more town halls are scheduled for March 5 and April 2.

“The idea is to get public comment… and the committees and can talk about what was said and come back to the next town hall,” the mayor said.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]