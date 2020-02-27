Trousdale commissioners pass address display ordinance

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The County Commission passed an address display ordinance during Monday night’s meeting with only minor debate among the 20 commissioners.

The ordinance requires all Trousdale County residences to have the address number displayed prominently at the driveway, whether on the mailbox or on a post or by some other means. There is a 180-day grace period before enforcement will begin, and violations can be fined up to $50 per day.

Ken Buckmaster, who serves as a volunteer firefighter and proposed the ordinance, estimated that as many as 70 percent of county residences currently do not meet the new law’s requirements.

READ ADDRESS DISPLAY LAW HERE: Address.Ordinance

Buckmaster said he knew of two calls in recent days in which first responders could not find the address – a possible gas leak and a grass fire.

“The fire department is going to the big orange glow generally,” Buckmaster said. “There are addresses that have had delays with law enforcement – one with a suspected prowler that turned out not to be one – because they couldn’t find the driveway. EMS calls are up to 10 to 15 minutes delayed… and that happens more times than I care to say.”

“It’s an attempt to, if nothing else, bring it to the forefront of the public dialogue that this need to be done,” added Commission chairman Dwight Jewell. “It’s to try and make it better for emergency responders.”

Jewell added that enforcement would not begin until Sept. 1 and that any potential fines would be determined in general sessions court by a judge.

The measure passed on a 15-5 vote, with Beverly Atwood, Mary Ann Baker, Bubba Gregory, Richard Johnson and Steve Whittaker voting against.

“My problem is there are just too many restrictions,” Baker said.

Commissioners also passed a resolution of no consent to refugee resettlement in Trousdale County by a 17-3 margin, with Richard Harsh, Gary Claridy and Whittaker voting against.

“During the time I’ve been here, I don’t remember anything of a partisan nature coming before local government here at the county level,” Harsh told his fellow commissioners. “We typically deal with those things at the state and federal level. I hope we don’t start having a pattern of partisan things here.

“Our time is best served trying to figure out how to serve the people…”

Also passed Monday were three rezoning ordinances, two on second reading. Those rezone property along Highway 231N from A-1 to R-1 and on Mockingbird Lane from C-2 to R-1. Passed on first reading was a change on Hilltop Drive from C-2 to R-1. That one will come back for a second reading in March.

An ordinance defining the duties and responsibilities of the Water Utility Board passed, as did resolutions of rules & procedures for the County Commission and a transfer of property in the industrial park to the Industrial Development Board.

Six budget amendments were approved, all of which were internal transfers of funds already allocated:

$3,449 for overtime at the Senior Center;

$9,100 in Homeland Security grant funds for EMA;

$9,485 in Homeland Security grant funds for the Sheriff’s Department;

$9,000 in Homeland Security grant funds for EMS;

$166,824.35 in state aid funding for the Highway Department; and

$6,425 in line-item corrections for the Highway Department.

Commissioners also approved the nominations of Stephen Chambers, Clint Satterfield, Michael Towns, Floyd Reed, Sandra Faulkner, Bien Samson, Rodney Runyon, Janie Oldham, Kathy Atwood, Alison Asaro and Tim Diffenderfer to the Trousdale County Board of Health, and DJ Linville to the Communications Committee.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]