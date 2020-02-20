Trousdale County receives good result on state audit

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s Audit Committee met last week to review the annual audit of county government as conducted by the state comptroller’s office.

The audit, which covers from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019, had just one finding – deficiencies in the maintenance of capital asset records by the Water Department.

Four deficiencies identified in the report were:

Capital assets in the general ledger failed to agree with supporting worksheets by $329,869;

Fully depreciated assets totaling $4,655,292 were erroneously deleted from supporting worksheets;

Capital asset records failed to records various assets acquired during the current year with a total cost of $250,860; and

Depreciation was not consistently applied to all new assets. Some assets were depreciated based on month of purchase, while others were depreciated for 12 months.

Water Department General Manager Tommy McFarland told commissioners his department had worked to identify and correct the problems to prevent future findings on similar matters.

“We do have corrective actions (in the report); we’ve fixed those,” McFarland said. “I don’t think we’ll have another issue with it.”

Director of Schools Clint Satterfield noted that the school system had gone without an audit finding for the ninth consecutive year.

“We have not received an audit finding since 2010. We have gone nine consecutive years without a finding and I think that shows our efforts to be frugal with the county’s money,” Satterfield said.

County Mayor Stephen Chambers said he was pleased to have just one finding in Trousdale County’s 2019 audit after having six findings in the 2018 audit.

“I’d like to thank Amy Thomas for her work with the county budget and the audit, and Peggy Taylor with the Highway Department for the same thing,” Chambers said. “Next year, I’m looking forward to having a totally clean audit… We’re complying with what we’re supposed to be doing.”

The audit also contained fund balances for various county departments as of June 30, 2019.

The general fund had a $3,889,093 balance on that date, Urban Services was at $1,107,320, Solid Waste was at $572,321, Ambulance Service was at $577,452, County Drug Fund was at $63,151, Debt Service was at $433,835, Education Debt Service was at $701,822, the Highway Department was at $800,958 and the school system was at $3,963,918.

The complete audit report for Trousdale County is available online at the state comptroller’s website at comptroller.tn.gov.

