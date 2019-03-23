Trousdale County Rescue Squad receives $1,500 donation

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s Rescue Squad received a $1,500 donation last week courtesy of Enbridge, a company that operates natural gas pipelines in the area.

Company officials presented a check to EMS Director Matt Batey on Thursday, March 14 at the county mayor’s office.

“We’re trying to reconnect with local EMAs and fire departments,” said Bobby Arnold, Region Director for Enbridge. “We live, work and play in these communities too. It’s important to make sure that we’re all working together to keep people safe.”

Arnold added that the Enbridge Foundation has a Safe Community grant program that could provide up to $7,500 in additional funding for training, safety equipment and communications. According to the company’s website, Enbridge invested over $16.5 million in community-strengthening initiatives across the country in 2018.

“We really appreciate this. $1,500 may not seem like much, but to a volunteer organization like us this is a tremendous amount of money to buy stuff that we otherwise might not be able to,” Batey said.

