Trousdale County to hold delinquent tax sale on April 16

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County is scheduled to hold its first tax delinquency sale in four years later this month.

The sale is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Trousdale County Courthouse on Main Street.

At press time, there were 17 properties set to go on the auction block, with just over $167,000 worth of back property taxes owed. Property owners can redeem the property at any point before the sale by paying the back taxes.

Trousdale County’s last tax sale was in 2015.

Bidding will start on each piece of property at the amount of taxes owed. Under state law, the county makes the opening bid with citizens allowed to increase the bid. If no one bids on a property, the county automatically takes possession.

Also, winning bidders don’t get possession of the property immediately. State law gives owners one year from the date of sale to redeem the property, again by paying the back taxes owed. Bidders must pay up front but will be refunded if the original owner reclaims the property during that year.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.