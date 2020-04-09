Trousdale County to receive $585K in state grant funds

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County will receive $585,396 in grant funding from the state of Tennessee, officials announced Monday.

The money is part of $200 million in grants that Gov. Bill Lee announced would be distributed to every county and city government across Tennessee for one-time, local expenses in fiscal year 2021.

“Capital maintenance, public safety and road projects don’t pause for disasters like the March tornadoes and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lee said in a press statement. “This grant fund will ease the burden on local governments as they work to meet infrastructure and safety obligations.”

Funds may be used for road projects, I.T. upgrades, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades, and public safety projects. Certain disaster-related expenses are also eligible for funding.

County Mayor Stephen Chambers said the funds would be incorporated into ongoing work on Trousdale County’s 2020-21 budget.

“There are some projects that we could use it to fund; however, we will be asking for clarification of the eligible projects while structuring the budget. What projects we will ask to fund will depend on the clarification we receive,” Chambers told The Vidette by email.

Lee also announced Monday that the state would allocate $10 million in Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants to support hospitals that are facing financial strain due to the ongoing response to COVID-19.

“Small and rural hospitals are critical to fighting COVID-19 and these grants will help complement federal aid dollars to ensure hospitals can continue delivering care through this crisis,” Lee said. “These organizations not only provide care for existing needs but are also a key part of our efforts to build and maintain bed capacity during the expected surge of COVID-19 cases.”

The funds, capped at $500,000 per hospital, will be allocated from the state’s FY20 COVID-19 response appropriation and distributed by the Department of Finance & Administration.

The Vidette attempted to contact officials at Trousdale Medical Center to see if the hospital would apply for grant funds, but had not received a response at press time.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected] Contributing: Staff reports