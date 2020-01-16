Trousdale mayor looks to fill fire chief’s position

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Finding a permanent fire chief for Trousdale County’s Volunteer Fire Department has been a topic of discussion for roughly a year and a half.

The mayor’s office is taking the first step in that process with this week’s posting of the chief’s position for applications.

County Mayor Stephen Chambers said he had looked at various qualifications such as leadership and training.

“A lot of it is basic firefighter skills, leadership skills,” Chambers said. “What I used to draft (the qualifications) are samples from MTAS (Municipal Technical Advisory Service).”

Chambers said the position would be a volunteer one, not a paid position. The county’s Emergency Services Committee has previously looked into making the chief’s position a full-time one but has never taken any action in that direction.

“It’s going to be a volunteer position, but a lot of the qualifications cover volunteer or paid,” the mayor said.

The qualifications listed on the job description are:

Possession of high school diploma or GED;

At least five years experience as a paid or volunteer firefighter, including three years in command;

Possess a valid Tennessee driver’s license;

Passing a background check and drug screen;

Having completed ICS-300 training; and

Being a resident of Trousdale County or moving to Trousdale within six months of appointment.

Applications will be accepted by the mayor’s office through noon on Friday, Jan. 31.

The mayor said he wants to have a candidate to present to the County Commission for approval by its February meeting.

Mark Beeler, who has served as interim fire chief since June 2018, declined to comment when asked by The Vidette if he would be a candidate for the job.

The mayor’s office is also taking applications for a vacancy on the Planning Commission to replace Margie Foster, who recently offered her resignation.

Interested parties should contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461 or by visiting the administration building at 328 Broadway.

