Trousdale swimming pool to remain closed for the summer

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s Parks & Recreation Committee voted Tuesday night to keep the park’s swimming pool closed for the 2020 season amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

County Mayor Stephen Chambers told commissioners that there had been no guidance yet from the state regarding swimming pools, which were not covered in Phase 1 of Tennessee’s reopening plan.

“I was on a call May 6 with the head of the governor’s economic recovery group and a mayor specifically asked about opening city pools,” Chambers said. “The problem is with crowds inside the facility you can’t get social distancing.”

In addition, the county has been unable to send lifeguards who would have worked the pool for required training as Lebanon’s Jimmy Floyd Center, where that training takes place locally, remains closed.

In addition, the state announced Tuesday that public swimming pools at Tennessee State Parks would be closed for 2020 in the interest of public health and staff safety.

Commissioners were disappointed to have to make that decision but recognized they seemed to have little choice given the circumstances.

“I feel like under the circumstances it’s prudent… We know we’re not going to be able to meet the scheduled open date. When you push it back beyond that very much, there’s not enough to make it worthwhile,” said commissioner Dwight Jewell.

“I hate it bad for the kids,” added commissioner Shane Burton.

Commissioners indicated they could reevaluate the situation in the next month or so if circumstances change for the better.

The mayor also noted that the playground area in Hartsville City Park remains closed and cited the inability to enforce social distancing. The basketball and tennis courts also remain closed.

“That follows direction from the governor’s office and follows what other counties are doing,” Chambers said of the playground.

The skate park is also closed, but Chambers noted that it is not fenced off and there is no way to keep people out. The walking trail and the open grass areas of the park are open.

Committee chair Bubba Gregory said he had been told Public Works wanted to replace light poles at the ballfields over the summer, some of which are in bad shape.

The Little League fields remain closed and there has been no indication of whether youth leagues will be able to play this summer.

