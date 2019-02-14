Two members of Water Board submit resginations

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Two members of the Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board submitted their resignations last week.

Toby Woodmore and Elizabeth Harper each sent letters of resignation to the county mayor’s office, effective as of Thursday, Feb. 7. Harper has also resigned from the county’s Board of Equalization.

“They each just stated their intention to resign,” said County Mayor Stephen Chambers.

The mayor said he hoped to have nominations to fill each spot to present to the County Commission when it meets on Feb. 25. The Water Board is comprised of six members and is next scheduled to meet on Feb. 27.

“I’m certainly going to endeavor to do so,” Chambers said of making appointments in February. “If we don’t have everyone remaining on the board (on Feb. 27), we won’t have a quorum to conduct business.”

Chambers said he was considering putting notice out via social media because of the time constraints to allow greater reach to anyone interested in serving on the Water Board.

“In the past it’s seemed like there was a certain pool of people to pull from who have been willing to serve. That’s great, but I also want to try to diversify that. You get people who are on so many boards they get burned out; I want to avoid that.”

The Vidette was unable to reach Woodmore and Harper for comment on their resignations.

Chambers offered praise for their service on the Water Board.

“I thank them both for their service; they’ve both been here a long time. Mr. Woodmore said he was proud to have avoided any rate increases. They’ve done a good job and I’m sorry to lose their expertise and experience.”

