Unemployment claims skyrocket across state, nation

By Dave Flessner, Chattanooga Times Free Press

With restaurants, retailers and hotels laying off thousands of Tennessee workers, the number of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits in the state spiked last week by the biggest weekly jump in history.

For the week ending last Friday, Tennesseans filed 39,096 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits, including 16,993 new claims in the 13-county Northern Middle Tennessee district including Trousdale County, according to government figures released Thursday. That was up nearly 20-fold from the previous week, when new claims for jobless benefits in the state totaled only 2,702 before most businesses had shut down and laid off staff.

“We’re going from 250 to 300 claims a day being filed two weeks ago to already more than 7,000 claims coming in every day – it’s a massive increase and I’m afraid it’s going to continue for some time,” said Dr. Bill Fox, director for the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee.

Nationwide, the U.S. Department of Labor reported a similar jump with nearly 3.3 million new unemployment claims filed last week and more expected to come this week.

“These latest unemployment claims are really just the first wave of bad numbers that are going to be coming in because of the impact of the coronavirus,” said Jeffrey M. Humphreys, director at the Center for Economic Growth at the University of Georgia. “We’ve experienced an unprecedented deliberate shutdown of the U.S. economy and that is costing millions of jobs nationwide.”

Humphreys said he expects the U.S. economy will decline by as much as 20 percent this spring and is likely to continue to contract this summer in what could be the biggest short-term drop in economic activity since the government has kept comparable data.

“But this is not like the Great Depression,” he said. “It’s more like a global snowstorm that shuts down the economy for an indefinite period. But once the storm or pandemic passes, I think we’ll see a relatively rapid recovery because there is nothing fundamentally wrong with the economy.”

As job losses mount, some economists say the nation’s unemployment rate could approach 13 percent by May. By comparison, the highest jobless rate during the Great Recession, which ended in 2009, was 10 percent.

“What seemed impossible just two weeks ago is now reality,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, an economist at Oxford Economics, a consulting firm. “The U.S. economy will experience the largest economic contraction on record with the most severe surge in unemployment ever.”

The economic deterioration has been swift. Tennessee began 2020 with the lowest January jobless rate in modern history at only 3.3 percent and reported last Thursday that the jobless rate in February was still at a historically low 3.4 percent rate. Employers across Tennessee added 4,800 jobs during February and added another 22,108 jobs over the past 12 months ahead of the shutdowns that began this month as schools closed, conventions were scrapped and ultimately non-essential businesses in many areas of the state were forced to close.

Many people who have lost jobs in recent weeks, though, have been unable to file for unemployment aid because state websites and phone systems have been overwhelmed by a crush of applicants and have frozen up.

In Tennessee, the Department of Labor and Workforce Development said it is processing jobless claims as quickly as possible to determine eligibility and distribute benefit payments.