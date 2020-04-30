Voters will get their say on potential sales tax hike

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County voters will have the opportunity in August to vote on a half-cent sales tax increase.

The County Commission passed at its Monday meeting a resolution putting the question on the Aug. 6 general election ballot. If approved by voters, the local option sales tax would go from 2.25 percent to 2.75 percent.

During town hall meetings in February and March, it was estimated that such an increase would bring around $320,000 annually, based on 2018 figures. Half the amount would be automatically designated for schools, while the other half would go into the county’s general fund.

Commissioners also delayed by a 13-6 vote the nomination of Ken Buckmaster as fire chief, putting off a vote until the Commission can meet in person. Monday’s meeting was held online via Zoom software.

Commissioner Bill Fergusson noted that several people in his district wanted to speak on the matter and would not have the opportunity in an online meeting.

Beverly Atwood, Mary Ann Baker, Bubba Gregory, Dwight Jewell, Richard Johnson and Grace Thomas voted to move forward with the nomination. Buckmaster abstained from the vote.

Commissioners also approved several other appointments: David Brown as judicial commissioner; Debbie Jenkins, Teresa Turner, Linda Sue Johnson, Mark Presley and Ginny Hunter to the Animal Shelter Board; Presley to the Board of Zoning Appeals; and Johnny Kerr and Rhonda Keisling to the Planning Commission.

Other resolutions passed allow county employees to participate in a 401(k) or 457(b) retirement plan, approve the 2020 County Road List, apply for a Litter Grant for 2021 and declare Trousdale County as a Second Amendment sanctuary.

Three rezoning measures were approved: a Hilltop Drive property from C-2 to R-1 on second reading, and on first reading a property on Hawkins Branch Road from A-1 to R-1 and another property on Hilltop from C-2 to R-1.

Three budget amendments, all interfund transfers of money already allocated, were approved Monday, as were nine notaries: Harvey Bender, Elizabeth Parker Harper, Brianna Garrett, Martha Cowan, Donnelle Harris, Monica Thomas, Daniel Jenkins, Cortney Crawford and Dana Thomas.

In his report, County Mayor Stephen Chambers said current plans were for the County Administration building to reopen on May 11. The building’s drive-thru has been open to allow for business transactions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman Jewell announced that budget hearings were scheduled to begin next week and would be held in the upstairs courtroom of the old courthouse to allow for social distancing. Three nights of hearings are planned on May 4, 7 and 11, beginning at 6 p.m. each night.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]