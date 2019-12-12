Water Department testing local fire hydrants

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Questions have been raised regarding the availability of working fire hydrants in Hartsville after problems arose while the Volunteer Fire Department fought a house fire last week.

Early on Monday, Dec. 2, volunteer firefighters responded to a house fire on the corner of Halltown Road and Rogers Street. Crews reportedly could not get the closes fire hydrant to work and eventually had to go almost to McDonald’s to find an available water source to fight the fire.

The home was almost completely destroyed by the fire, but no one was injured.

Tommy McFarland, General Manager for the Hartsville/Trousdale County Water Utility, told The Vidette the closest fire hydrant had in fact been replaced over the previous weekend. The Water Department in fact keeps a small supply of hydrants on hand for such cases.

“This one got hit Saturday night and knocked off,” he said. “In that situation we just went ahead and put a brand new one in… Why it didn’t work for them, I don’t know.”

After the fire, water crews tested the new hydrant along with others nearby and found four of six – including the new one – to be in working order.

“When things don’t go your way, I know it’s a little frustrating,” McFarland said.

McFarland said there were as many as 15 different brands of hydrants scattered around the county. One goal of the utility is getting that number down to increase efficiency – something that remains a work in progress.

“You can replace them just about as cheap as you can buy them,” McFarland said, while noting that some of Hartsville’s hydrants are as much as 50 years old.

“Our goal is to change them out as we come to them or repair when we can repair ourselves… It’s not going to happen overnight,” he said.

Replacing a hydrant currently costs around $6,000, McFarland estimated, while noting that the utility uses ones designed to be easier to fix and are slightly more expensive.

McFarland said water crews have been working to flow test all fire hydrants around town and mark ones that either need replacing or other maintenance. The cold weather has delayed that process somewhat as flow testing in the cold can cause other pipes to break, he said. Any hydrants needing work will be marked and noted for when the weather improves.

“We were wanting to do that this November, but we started having lines snap and we have to fix those,” he said. “To flow a hydrant in the wintertime is not worth putting people out of water.

“We’re trying to find any more problems we’re not aware of… charging the barrels, making sure they’re opening all the way, making sure they’re draining.”

