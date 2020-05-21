Community Help Center reopens with limited hours

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Community Help Center has reopened its thrift store with limited hours after an extended closure because of COVID-19.

The store, located at 120 E. McMurry Blvd., is open Mondays from noon-3 p.m. and Tuesdays-Thursdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Manager Tawana Flatt said the store had been closed for eight weeks and was able to reopen once three part-time employees were cleared to return to work. Those employees are paid through a federal program, the National Council on Aging.

The Help Center is not currently accepting donations of clothing or housewares because there is no way to guarantee donated items would not carry COVID-19. Financial donations are accepted, Flatt added.

The Help Center’s food pantry is open during store hours by appointment only. To make an appointment, call the Center at 615-374-2904.

