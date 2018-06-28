Community Pregnancy Center attends Macon Co. Hillbilly Days

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Community Pregnancy Center in Hartsville had a booth set up at the 2018 Hillbilly Days Festival in Lafayette last week.

Volunteers gave away organic baby food and CPC fridge magnets and held drawings for free baby outfits.

Call CPC at 615-680-8026 or stop by 783 McMurry Blvd East in Hartsville to ask about classes, counseling, referrals and free pregnancy tests.

Ask how you can earn free clothing and baby supplies in the Baby Boutique onsite!

Pictured from left are: Community Pregnancy Center volunteers Art Pinzur, Sheila Thorne, Lenore Thorne and Violet Thorne.