First case of coronavirus confirmed in Trousdale County

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to reports Saturday from the Tennessee Department of Health.

In its daily 2 p.m. briefing, the state listed 1,373 cases of coronavirus statewide, including for the first time one in Trousdale County.

No information was immediately available on the initial Trousdale case.

Among neighboring counties, Macon had two confirmed cases, Smith one, Wilson 20 and Sumner 82 as of Saturday afternoon’s update.

Seven people have died across Tennessee as a result of COVID-19, including one of 24 patients evacuated Friday night from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

All 24 of those patients were evacuated to Sumner Regional Medical Center, according to hospital personnel.

“Sumner Regional Medical Center is currently treating multiple patients from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

We have mobilized our emergency response team and are implementing plans that will immediately – and significantly – increase our capacity across HighPoint Health System should we experience a steep increase in critically ill patients.

We have been treating patients for COVID-19, and our critical care team is already at work preparing additional isolation units,” the hospital said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Contrary to other reports, no patients from the Gallatin nursing home have been transported to Trousdale Medical Center.

Trousdale EMS Director Matt Batey told The Vidette that using Hartsville, Westmoreland and Carthage’s hospitals to temporarily house nursing home patients who had not tested positive for COVID-19 was discussed but not put into action.

Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage released a statement on its Facebook page:

“Last night, our sister facility Sumner Regional Medical Center (SRMC) accepted patients from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. As a part of HighPoint Health System, Riverview Regional Medical Center will continue to work in close partnership with SRMC as a unified team serving our patients and community members in Smith County as well as northern Middle Tennessee.

As a part of our coordinated, system-wide effort, Riverview Regional may be used as a step-down facility for patients who do not require intensive medical treatment provided by the critical care team at SRMC. We can assure our community every precaution is being taken to protect the health of our patients, providers, staff members and our wider community. Our clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage viruses and infectious diseases, including the coronavirus.”