Hartsville Neighborhood Health Clinic to close

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Neighborhood Health has announced that it will consolidate the Hartsville Clinic with its Lebanon Medical & Dental Clinic.

Neighborhood Health will continue to serve Hartsville patients at the Lebanon Medical & Dental Clinic. Neighborhood Health is informing all Hartsville patients of the change, which will occur on November 1, 2019, by letter and by personal contact.

The last day of the Hartsville clinic will be Oct. 28. Until then, the clinic will be open on Mondays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Get the rest of the story in this week’s Hartsville Vidette!