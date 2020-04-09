Hartsville Rehab honors February Employee of Month

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Tonya Mungle was Hartsville Health and Rehab’s February 2020 Employee of the Month.

The center honored Tonya, a Certified Nursing Assistant on March 27, with several staff present to celebrate.

“Tonya is pleasant and encourages others,” explains Director of Nursing Christine Murray, RN. “She picks up extra work shifts and rearranges her schedule when needed to promote resident well-being and care.”

Mungle has been employed at the center since 2016.

Hartsville Health and Rehab is a 95-bed Skilled Nursing Facility providing Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy services in addition to offering specialized nursing, respite care, and hospice services since 1988.