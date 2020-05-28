Hartsville Rehab honors March Employee of Month

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Dietary Department Cook Michelle Graves was Hartsville Health and Rehab’s March 2020 Employee of the Month.

Ms. Graves is a 27-year employee at the center, and she was honored with several co-workers present on May 14.

“Michelle is the morning cook in our department,” explained Dietary Manager Michelle Hendry. “She is knowledgeable, does her job well, and we are proud to have Michelle as part of the dietary team.”

Hartsville Health and Rehab is a 95-bed Skilled Nursing Facility providing Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy services in addition to offering specialized nursing, respite care and hospice services since 1988.