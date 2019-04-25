Health Council holding Family Fun Day on Saturday

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Health Council is preparing for its third annual #1 For Life Family Fun Day.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Hartsville City Park. If weather becomes a factor, it will be moved to the indoor practice facility at Trousdale County High School.

Family Fun Day is free to the public and children of all ages are welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult.

“We’re going to have some new things like a spider web mountain and horseshoes,” said Health Council member Kathy Atwood. “We’ll have the climbing wall, the train and several things like that.”

Sponsors will also be on hand presenting information about their services to the community.

“This is our third year of the #1 For Life Family Fun Day. Our first year brought out 200 members of the community, last year we had over 300 participants and we hope to see even more this year. We have added new activities, hoping to appeal to all ages!” said Health Council chair Brenda Harper. “Of course there is free food and door prizes throughout the day!”

Activities will include a Frisbee toss, football toss, jump ropes, balloon toss, sack race, egg race and hula hoops. Also, the TCHS basketball coaches will be conducting a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for all ages.

Door prizes and game prizes will also be offered to those in attendance, and a free lunch will be available.

“It’s grown every year and we’ve reached a lot of people,” Atwood said. “We just want to remind families that it’s fun to get outside and play together. You don’t always have to have a screen in your hand.”

The Health Council thanks its various sponsors: Oral Health Associates, Citizens Bank, Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, Trousdale Medical Center, Volunteer Behavioral Health, Anthony Funeral Home, China Buffet, Farm Bureau Insurance, Sharon Linville Attorney at Law, Livingston Family Practice, Trousdale Senior Living Center, Rota Crowder, Angie Hibdon-Johnson CPA, Piggly Wiggly, Kim Taylor and Wilson Bank & Trust.

