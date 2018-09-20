Mistletoe Merchants coming to Lebanon this weekend

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

With the continued hot and muggy summer, who isn’t ready for the cool brisk mornings and the thought of the holiday season around the corner?

But the thought of holiday shopping can become a dreadful experience. The organizers of Mistletoe Merchants hope to help turn that around.

Mistletoe Merchants of Nashville, the largest holiday shopping event in the South, will be Sept. 21-23 at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon for three of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Mistletoe Merchants hand-picked and selected more than 150 of the best merchants from across the country to showcase their latest, their hottest, their trendiest fashions, accessories, holiday décor and more.

“We’ve gone all over the South to search and find the best, most original boutiques and holiday merchants. And, we are bringing them all to the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon on Sept. 21-23,” said Kristi Rowan, promoter and president of MidSouth Media Group. “Most all merchants have just returned from their fall buying trips to markets in Atlanta, New York, Las Vegas and Dallas, where they have brought back the newest trends and styles that have not made their way to the department stores. Also, let’s not forget all the original merchants we have whom many hand-make original jewelry and art. Be the first to shop Mistletoe Merchants before these items are available in retail stores.”

Although merchants come from all across the country to present their products, favorite local merchants will be on hand, too, such as Love and Fig from Nashville, Southern Fried Design Barn from Hermitage, Nothing Bundt Cakes from Nashville, Giuseppe’s from Franklin, and J. Alexander Home from Bethpage.

“Mistletoe Merchants is a shopping event that many of our shoppers plan for in advance,” Rowan said. “It’s the perfect girls outing with friends. On Friday morning arrive early and save 10 percent on many of your purchases during Market Madness, from 9 a.m. until noon. After noon, regular merchant pricing applies, and you can continue shopping well into the evening until 9 p.m.

After visitors shop all day Friday, Cupcakes and Cocktails will be from 5-9 p.m., where they can visit the wine bar for complimentary wine in a souvenir Mistletoe Merchants wine glass, and enjoy a delicious cupcake. There will also be a silent auction of donated items from the merchants 5-7 p.m., and all the proceeds will go to the National Kidney Foundation of West Tennessee. The first 100 shoppers at 5 p.m. will receive a Mistletoe Merchants tote.

New this year at Mistletoe Merchants will be Muffins and Mimosas on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. Get there early, because once again we will have 100 of our super cool Mistletoe Merchants totes to give away, and everyone that attends Muffins & Mimosas will receive a souvenir cup to fill with refreshing Mimosa and a tasty muffin to fuel up for a day of shopping!

“Don’t forget, Mistletoe Merchants is about making memories, and we want you to remember all the fun you’ve had this weekend, so hop into our photo booth and have your photos taken,” Rowan said. “Photos made on the spot and ready to take home. This is all complimentary. There will be plenty of fun crazy props, as well.

“Don’t worry about leaving for lunch. Mistletoe Café will have a variety of tasty and healthy options such as, Blue Moon Barbeque, Smith’s Catering and Two Fat Men Catering.”

Mistletoe Merchants will be Sept. 21 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sept. 22 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sept. 23 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.

Visit themarketshows.com for more information and $2-off coupons.

Mistletoe Merchants of Nashville is owned and operated by MidSouth Media Group, which is in its 19th year of tradeshow promotions.