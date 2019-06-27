News from Trousdale County Senior Center

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

We have had another busy month at the Trousdale County Senior Center! Trips took us to yard sales, a picnic in Bledsoe State Park, the Mennonites fruit and vegetables stores in Kentucky, and a train trip to Nashville. The Traveling Harts singing group performed for the folks at Lebanon Rehab and Quality Care.

Our Coffee and Donuts speaker was Bill Scruggs, Director of the County Highway Department. Mr. Scruggs, who has over 30 years of experience with the department, discussed current road projects. He also answered our many questions about how roadwork is done and about work planned for the coming months. Our speaker next month will be Dr. Clint Satterfied, Director of Schools.

On July 16, we will have a speaker from Hartsville Pharmacy who will be able to look at the list of drugs you may be taking and explain any interactions that these drugs may have. Something you may learn could be important for your health. Bring your own lunch at 11:30 a.m. and come join us.

Other activities for July include a picnic in John Fox Park, yard sale and thrift store shopping, and visits to both our local Amish and to the Mennonites in Kentucky for fresh produce. Also if you like to dance, join us for a trip to Daisy Dukes on Saturday night, July 13. Finally, the Center would like to thank 93.5 Fun Radio for being the new sponsor for our monthly Bingo games.