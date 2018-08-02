Report says Trousdale County agriculture has $42.3 million impact

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A new report from the University of Tennessee’s Institute of Agriculture shows the economic impact of agriculture in every county, including Trousdale.

The report shows that Trousdale agricultural output is estimated at $31 million, with a total economic impact of $42.3 million.

The report also lists 297 workers employed in county agriculture and an estimated 410 jobs generated by county agriculture.

Reports include the multiplier effect, which is the impact of agriculture on the non-agricultural part of the economy. Examples of the multiplier effect include farmers and other agricultural businesses purchasing local inputs, such as utilities, and local spending by agricultural workers and owner operators. Each report provides an estimate of agriculture’s contribution to output — dollar value of sales — and jobs for the county in question.

The UT report shows an economic impact of $1.37 of economic impact in Trousdale County for every dollar of direct output.

Agriculture to the state of Tennessee accounts for 9 percent of the state’s economy and $57.6 billion in output.

Online reports for each of Tennessee’s 95 counties are available on an interactive map at ageconomicimpact.tennessee.edu.

David Hughes, Greever Chair in Agribusiness Development and project leader, stated that there is a real need for this type of analysis at the county level.

“Many areas of Tennessee have new residents that are often unaware of local agricultural roots and the important role that agriculture plays in the local economy,” Hughes said in a press statement. “Even long-established residents are often unaware of this contribution.”

The research was supported by Farm Credit Mid-America; Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association; Tennessee Department of Agriculture; Tennessee Farm Bureau; and the Tennessee Soybean Promotion Board. It was also supported by members of the county-level agricultural economic impact workgroup that assisted in developing the final version of the reports.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports