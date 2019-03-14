Senior Center holding Open House on Saturday

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Senior Center will be putting on an Open House on Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event is designed to help spread the word through the community about the Senior Center, located at 270 Marlene Street, and the programs it offers for the people it serves.

“We’re showing off our center and working to recruit new members, let them know all the things we do,” said Ginny Hunter, who serves as the Senior Center’s director. “A lot of people don’t even know we’re here.”

Board members will also be on hand and refreshments will be available.

The Senior Center provides a number of activities for the older members of the community. Among weekly activities include exercise classes, yoga, rook games, Wii bowling and Bible study. Members take trips on most Thursdays that allow for expanded opportunities for shopping or other activities. A list of each week’s schedule also appears in The Vidette’s Community Calendar.

The center also has contacts that can provide assistance with Medicare or other issues affecting seniors.

“It’s to target senior adults; let them know we’re here, what we do and the fun we have,” Hunter said. “People are moving into our county, and we want to let them know about us.”

For more information about the Senior Center, call 615-374-1102.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.