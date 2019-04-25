Senior Center will host Health Fair on Monday

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Senior Center will be holding its annual Health Fair on Monday, April 29, from 8-11 a.m. at the facility, located at 270 Marlene Street.

The event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome, not just seniors, said Senior Center Director Ginny Hunter.

“I want people to know it’s not just for seniors; it’s open to all ages,” Hunter said.

Staff from Trousdale Medical Center will provide free screenings for blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol and fall risk assessment.

In addition, the Lions Club will provide free eye exams, and Songs For Sounds will provide gearing tests. There will also be a mobile mammography unit on hand and COPD testing will also be available.

There will also be information available from local dentists, pharmacies, banks, Meals on Wheels, the library, home health agencies, the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) and more.

There will also be door prizes on hand for those in attendance.

For more information, contact Hunter at 615-374-1102.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.