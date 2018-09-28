Senior Life Solutions opening branch at Trousdale hospital

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale Medical Center is pleased to announce a partnership with Senior Life Solutions.

The new office for Senior Life Solutions will be in Trousdale Medical Center, located at 502 Church Street.

Aging brings many joys – more time with family and freedom in retirement – but our older years can also bring difficult life transitions including the loss of loved ones and stresses of age-related health concerns.

Trousdale Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions program, an intensive outpatient group therapy program, is designed to meet the unique needs of older adults over the age of 65 struggling with depression and anxiety often related to aging. Individuals may benefit from the Senior Life Solutions program if they are experiencing any of the following common indicators or triggers:

Recently experienced a traumatic event

Lost a spouse or close family member

Loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities

Changes in appetite

Difficulty sleeping

Loss of energy

Feelings of sadness or grief lasting more than two weeks

Feelings of worthlessness or hopelessness

Following an individual assessment, participants meet three times per week in a supportive, encouraging group setting. The program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, licensed social workers, a registered nurse, and other professionals dedicated to the emotional wellbeing of the seniors in our community.

“I am excited for Trousdale Medical Center to bring this new service to our community and surrounding counties,” stated CEO Mike Herman. “Helping the senior population cope with stressful life events with allow them to look forward to a better future.”

Family members, physicians, or other health professionals can refer individuals to the program.

For more information, call the Trousdale Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions program at 615-374-9991.

Founded in 2003, Psychiatric Medical Care (PMC) operates inpatient and outpatient programs located in rural communities across the country. Founder and Chief Medical Officer, James A. Greene, M.D., a geriatric psychiatrist, was born and raised in a rural community, which today hosts a rural hospital. He developed PMC with the sole mission to improve the quality of life of older adults living in rural communities. PMC, which operates the Senior Life Solutions outpatient program and Green Oak Behavioral Health inpatient facilities, is one of the largest geriatric mental health management companies within rural hospitals across the United States.

Trousdale Medical Center (TMC), a 25-bed critical access hospital offers an extensive range of in-patient, outpatient and emergency services for adults and children. Critical access hospital simply means that the hospital is critical in providing healthcare to our community. We want our patients and their families to feel confident in the staff’s ability to provide professional care, while assuring that their rights as individuals are respected. From the 24-hour emergency room to the state-of-the-art laboratory, x-ray, CT Scan and rehabilitation services, the hospital delivers emergency and routine medical care by highly trained physicians, nurses and allied health professionals using the latest technology.