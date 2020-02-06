Southern Home & Garden Expo returns this weekend

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Wilson Bank & Trust’s annual home show will return to the Wilson County Expo Center this weekend with a variety of exhibitors ready to help with all types of home-related projects.

The Southern Home & Garden Expo takes place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8. With free admission, the event provides access to dozens of Middle Tennessee businesses in the home improvement industry, featuring more than 115 exhibitors.

Prizes and giveaways with combined values exceeding $12,000 will be given away at this year’s Expo, including:

A free umbrella for the first 500 visitors on Saturday, Feb. 8;

A $500 cash prize from Wilson Bank & Trust;

$2,500 in Benjamin Moore paint products from Fakes & Hooker; and

A $2,500 cement floor (500 square feet) from AgriKote Protective Coatings

Expo hours are 4-8 p.m. on Feb. 7, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 8. A food court and dining area will be located in the main hallway. WB&T also offers special construction financing rates that are only available during the event.

Free workshops scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, will include:

Water testing at home, with Robertson Family Water;

Household energy efficiency, with Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp.;

Creating a raised garden bed, with Garden4Life;

Calling before you dig, with 811; and

A kids’ craft project with Home Depot, building a hot air balloon

Limited exhibit space is still available. Home-related businesses interested in reserving a booth can contact Jen Whitener at 615-443-7812.

For more information about the Southern Home & Garden Expo, visit wbthomegardenexpo.com.

A member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, Wilson Bank & Trust (wilsonbank.com), is a locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, WB&T currently operates 28 full-service offices in nine Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online banking services.