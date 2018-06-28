Trousdale County receives $500K THDA grant

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County has been notified that it will be the recipient of a $500,000 grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency to assist low-income homeowners with needed repairs.

County Mayor Carroll Carman told commissioners during Monday’s meeting that the county had received a letter of approval for the grant.

Trousdale County has received such grants in the past, which can be used for such needs as roofing, siding and floor repairs.

Carman told The Vidette there would be an application process for homeowners, but that the parameters of that process had yet to be determined. There will also be a public meeting that is required before the application process can begin. Carman said that meeting would not occur until August at the soonest, as the County Commission must acknowledge and set policies for the application process.

The soonest that can occur would be at the Commission’s July meeting.

Under THDA guidelines, owners must have lived in the residence they wish to repair utilizing program funds for at least one year, and must commit to remaining in the home for five years once repairs are complete.

There are also income requirements, but those figures were not immediately available.

Carman stated that all such questions would be answered at the public meeting once it is scheduled. Homeowners with questions can contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.

“I’m very excited for our community about this,” Carman said. “This is an influx of money that will help low-income people.”

