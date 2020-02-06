Trousdale Health Council receives grant from Walmart

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County Health Council is pleased to announce that it has received a Walmart Community Grant through the Walmart Giving program. Walmart #879 at 419 Highway 52 Bypass in Lafayette has generously become a supporter of our #1 For Life Family Fun Day.

The Family Fun Day, which will be held Saturday, April 25, is in its fourth year and has seen attendance grow each year. Over 400 attended last year’s event, which was held at the Hartsville City Park. The day is held to promote families playing together and is free to all participants.

The Trousdale County Health Council strives to offer programs that will promote the health of the Trousdale County residents throughout their life cycle. Some of their annual events include Trousdale Remembers, a suicide awareness and support event; Petals & Pearls and Tools & Ties, which are for middle school students; and Trek Across Trousdale, which promotes physical activity for all ages.

These programs could not happen if not for the support of our local businesses. The Walmart grant is through the Walmart Community Grant Program, which offers non-profit agencies support of needed programs within their community. Through the additional financial support from this grant, the Health Council will be able to expand the activities offered to participants during this fun-filled family day.