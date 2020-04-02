Trousdale Health Department establishes COVID-19 testing site

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County Health Department has established a COVID-19 assessment site for county residents meeting pre-screening and pre-registration requirements.

Trousdale County’s COVID-19 assessment site is at the Trousdale County Health Department, 541 East Main Street, Hartsville, 615-374-2112. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Trousdale County residents who have concerns they may have symptoms of COVID-19 can contact their local health department for consultation, and for pre-screening and pre-

registration procedures for potential assessment.

Trousdale County Health Department staff members will conduct pre-screenings and pre-registrations for individuals with symptoms by phone, then direct those identified for assessment to a site where they will undergo nasal swab collection for testing for COVID-19. Test results may be available within 72 hours, depending on the volume of tests that the testing lab receives.

Trousdale County Health Department staff members cannot perform pre-screenings and pre-registrations at assessment sites, and those who are ill should first contact their primary care providers.

Additional information about Tennessee’s assessment sites is available for each county on the Tennessee Department of Health website at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.

Most people, particularly those with mild or no symptoms, do not need assessment for COVID-19. Those in high-risk categories, including contacts of confirmed cases; people in occupations with exposure to large numbers of contacts; health care workers; nursing home residents; severely immunocompromised patients; critically ill patients; pregnant women and people who have COVID-19 symptoms, are prioritized for testing.

There are many things Trousdale County residents can do to reduce the impact of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water (or alcohol-based hand rub) for at least

20 seconds, especially after coughing or sneezing;

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands;

Stay home when you are sick;

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue;

Clean and disinfect objects (e.g., cell phone, computer) and high touch surfaces

regularly; and,

Practice social/physical distancing from others, be safer at home.

TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated information and guidance

available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.