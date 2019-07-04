Trousdale Medical Center noted for patient satisfaction

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The 20 highest-ranked critical access hospitals (CAHs) in the country, as determined by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). An awards ceremony will be held during NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in September in Kansas City, Mo.

Trousdale Medical Center in Hartsville was listed among the top 20 Best Practice recipients for Patient Satisfaction.

The determining factors for the Top 20 CAHs were based on the results of the Hospital Strength Index and its eight indices of performance: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives, cost, charge, and financial stability. This elite group of hospitals was selected from The Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2019 Top 100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year. Forty “best practice” designations were also given to facilities that have achieved success in one of two key areas of performance, based on Index results: 1) quality: a rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across rural-relevant process of care measures, and 2) patient perspective: a rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across all 10 HCAHPS domains.

“NRHA is committed to ensuring our members have the best information to manage their hospitals,” says Brock Slabach, NRHA membership services senior vice president. “We’re pleased to recognize the accomplishments of these rural hospitals.”

The National Rural Health Association is a national nonprofit membership organization with more than 20,000 members. The association’s mission is to provide leadership on rural health issues. NRHA membership consists of a diverse collection of individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health.