By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale Medical Center has suspended all but emergency care after multiple employees at the Hartsville hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came Wednesday afternoon from HighPoint Health System, the parent company of TMC.

The hospital issued the following statement:

“Upon confirming that multiple staff members of Trousdale Medical Center (TMC) have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), HighPoint Health System has made the decision to temporarily suspend inpatient and non-urgent outpatient care at the TMC campus, effective immediately.

Our Emergency Department at TMC will remain open to ensure that patients will continue to receive emergent care. Patients requiring inpatient care will be stabilized and transferred to appropriate nearby medical centers for further treatment.

We are working closely with the Tennessee Department of Health, and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure the safety of our patients and staff members at this time. Per CDC and TDH guidelines, we have identified all individuals who came in contact with these staff members and are following appropriate protocols for these individuals.

Additionally, we have already begun a deep clean of our entire facility that will continue through the remainder of this week. We will thoroughly inspect the facility and evaluate all staff members before resuming full operation. We are hopeful we will be able to fully reopen the campus on Monday, April 13.

We want to assure our communities that this decision reflects our commitment to patient safety as well as the health and wellbeing of our staff. We are fortunate that as a member of HighPoint Health System our sister campuses throughout middle Tennessee stand ready to serve all of our communities at this time.”

Exactly how many employees tested positive for coronavirus was not available. One longtime employee, Robert Calhoun, passed away last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 14 confirmed cases in Trousdale County.

