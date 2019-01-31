WBT’s Southern Home & Garden Expo coming next weekend

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Wilson Bank & Trust is celebrating a quarter century of home shows with the return of the Southern Home & Garden Expo, which takes place Feb. 8-9 at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon.

With free admission, the expo offers access to more than 100 exhibitors and experts in all areas of home improvement. This year’s show will also feature Saturday afternoon workshops; a special building project for children Saturday morning; concessions; and giveaways and door prizes valued at more than $16,000.

While growing in size, space and scope over 25 years, the event still retains its original focus, according to Wilson Bank & Trust CEO Randall Clemons.

“Starting a home improvement project or building a new home can be overwhelming for reasons beyond financing, and that hasn’t changed since we had our first Expo in the mid-1990s,” Clemons said. “This event started as a way to provide resources and ideas for our neighbors, customers and surrounding communities, and it’s benefited area homeowners enough to keep growing, with new elements being added every year.”

This year’s Southern Home & Garden Expo takes place Friday and Saturday, February 8-9. WB&T will offer special construction financing rates, and prizes and giveaways will include:

A free collapsible cooler from Wilson Bank & Trust for the first 500 visitors on Saturday, Feb. 9;

A $3,600 zero-turn mower from Absolute Kubota;

$2,500 in Benjamin Moore paint products from Fakes & Hooker;

A $2,000 coating for up to 500 square feet of floor space from AgriKote Protective Coatings;

A $500 cash prize, a Nest secure home automation pack ($400 value) and an iRobot® Roomba® ($350 value) from Wilson Bank & Trust.

Expo hours are 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Feb. 9. More information is available on the event website at wbthomegardenexpo.com.

Free workshops scheduled for the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 9, will cover:

Gardening, with Mike Nocks of White Harvest Seed Co.

Household energy efficiency, with Phillip Price of Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp.

Lawn care, with Matt Bryson of Absolute Kubota

Specialty food preparation, with Lagniappe Spice Co.

Limited exhibit space is still available. Home-related businesses interested in reserving a booth can contact Becky Jennings at 615-443-6635.

A member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, Wilson Bank & Trust (wilsonbank.com), is a locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, WB&T currently operates 28 full-service offices in nine Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online banking services.