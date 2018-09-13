2018 Goose Gala to be held on Sept. 22

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Goose Gala, Trousdale County’s premier social event, is set to mark its 13th year next weekend with an evening of laughter and conversation, dining and dancing under the stars!

The 2018 Goose Gala, the annual fundraiser for the Downtown Hartsville Revitalization Commission, will be held Saturday, Sept. 22, at the home of Dr. Ray and Brenda Miller at 1930 Herod Lane in Hartsville.

Tickets cost $50 each, and are currently on sale at Citizens Bank, Wilson Bank & Trust, or from any member of the DHRC. Tickets are tax-deductible.

The Goose Gala will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres around the pool and patio area, followed by a catered buffet dinner at 7 p.m. underneath the tents. Lafayette-based band Southern Image will be returning to provide post-meal entertainment.

A silent auction will also be held for multiple items, including a patio propane heater, a wine refrigerator, a fire pit, Kendra Scott jewelry and a rolling garden scooter.

While the annual party is often considered to be Hartsville’s premiere annual social event, the DHRC wants to emphasize that the Goose Gala – much like the projects the DHRC helps to fund – is for everyone in Trousdale County.

The Goose Gala is the sole fundraising venture for the DHRC. In years past, the Gala has helped the DHRC partner with Trousdale County government in spending approximately $250,000 on numerous projects, including repairs and renovations to the century-old courthouse and memorial bricks in the courtyard. Other projects have included the Yellow Jacket Victory Bridge, which opened in 2015, and the adjoining ticket booth.

“We need your help in continuing on this path as we continue to polish our Hartsville jewel. Please join us in restoring Hartsville, the Heart of Tennessee, one gala at a time,” the DHRC said in a statement.”

To learn more about the Downtown Hartsville Revitalization Committee, visit the gorup’s Facebook page, Hartsville Goose Gala. The page also includes information about the Goose Gala, projects the group has helped to fund and the latest updates on DHRC’s activities on behalf of Trousdale County.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.