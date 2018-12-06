2018 Hartsville Christmas Parade Lineup

If questions regarding the lineup, please call Racheal Petty 615-804-8945
*Once the parade starts, please fill in any empty gaps*
*Please keep at a slow space, do not leave the entry behind you*
1 – Ray Russell
2 – Color Guard by Trail Life
3 – Grand Marshall – John W. Martin
4 – Chamber of Commerce
5 – Terri Lynn Weaver
6- Ferrell Haile
7 – Stephen Chambers
8 – Shriners (all staged at Minit Mart)
9 – Dewayne Byrd
10-11 – VFW & American Legion
12-13-14-15 – TCHS Marching Band
16 – Fun Radio 93.5
17-18 – Citizens Bank
19-20 – Bill Scruggs / 9 & 10 year old All Stars
21-22 – Team Trousdale Girls Basketball
23 – Haley’s Hearts Foundation & Team Reagan
24-25 – Rocky Creek Baptist Church
26 – Fred A. Vaught Library
27-28 – Book Bus
29-30 – Showcase of Stars Dance Studio
31-32 – Trousdale Medical Center
33-34- Wounded Warrior Project
35-36 – Wilson Bank & Trust
37-38 – Rotary / TCHS Interact
39-40 – Church of Christ
Intersection of Andrews Ave & Rogers St
41-42 – Trousdale Medical Center
43 – Latienda Hispana La Costenta
44-45 – Trousdale County Vet
46-47 – Rocky Creek Fellowship Church
48-49 – Trail Life USA Troop 426
50 – Hartsville Sonic
51 – Hartsville Masonic Lodge #113
52 – Fred’s Pharmacy
53-54 – Hartsville Foodland
55-56 – Hartsville Church of God
57-58 – Bates Ford
59-70 – Claude Hailey Mid South Chevelle
Intersection of Rogers St and Carr St
71-72 – Macon Power Sports
73-74-75-76 – TC Youth Football & Cheerleaders
77 – Alexa Butler
78 – Cumberland University Cheerleader – Courtney Burris
79 – Namiah Wilson
80 – TOB – Tyler O’Brien
81 – Blair Evitts – Little Fair Princess
82 – Charlie Beth Wright – Little Miss Trousdale & Fair Pageant Winner
83 – Madison Farley – JSMS Queen
84 – Whitney Dansby – Miss Trousdale
85 – Aubree Kate Dansby – Fair pageant winner.
86 – Shelby Vaughn – Fair Pageant winner
87 – Sarah Dickerson – Fair pageant winner JSMS Queen
88 – Ashton Scott – Fairest of the Fair Princess
89 – TCHS Homecoming Court
Classic/Custom Vehicles
90 -Seed Morton – 1968 Chevy Nova SS
91 -Joe Morgan -1970 Chevelle SS
92 -Tony Keisling – 1969 El Camino
93 -Jackie Gammon – 1960 Chevy
94 -Jimmy Shrum – 1954 Chevy Truck
95 -Roy Shrim – 1987 Monte Carlo
96 -Travis Smith – 1987 Chevy Truck
97 -Randall Blair – 1964 Chevy Impala
98 -Daniel Blair – 1991 Chevy Truck
99 -Tony Spears – 1948 Jeepster
100 -Jeff Gregory – 1969 Super Bee
101 -Jeff Gregory – 1964 Plymouth Fury
102 -Ed Gregory – 1973 Road Runner
103 -Ron Johnson – 1946 International Truck
104 -Phillip Smith – 1948 Studebaker Truck
105 -Kevin Porter – 1966 Chevelle
106 -Danny Halliburton – 1970 Chevy Impala
107 -JT Harris – 1948 Cadillac
108 -David Harris – 1948 Chevy
109 -Ronnie Givens – 1969 Camaro
110 -Dewayne Bennett – 84 GMC Truck
111 -Jimmy Anthony – 1953 Ford Truck
112 -Joe Christiansen
113 -Melissa Moore – 71 Chevy Truck & 4 wheelers
114 -Brandon Gooch
115 -Tim Banks
116 -Tow Mater – Wayne Knight
117 -Brandon & Kayla Moore – 1965 Chevy Impala
118 -Bob Thurman 1963 Austin Henley
119 -Harry McCarl – 1975 MGB
120 -Chris Shannon
Tractors
121-122 – Jerry Towns – antique tractors
Heavy Equipment
123-124 – Old Time Express
125-133 -Magnolia Trucking – 8 spaces
134-135 – Kaleb McClellan – P3 Transport 2019 Peterbilt
136-137 – Mid Tn Materials – 2007 Kenworth W 900
Service Vehicles
138 – Trousdale County EMS
139- Trousdale County Rescue Squad
140-141 – Trousdale County Fire Department
142 – TC Solid Waste
143-144 – Macon County Fire Department
ATV
145- Dion Burnley – Polaris Razor
146 – Kevin Carter
147 – Michelle Mahan – 2 -4 wheelers
148 – Mike Burnley – Polaris Razor & Polaris Ranger
149 – Jennifer Holmes 2 -4 wheelers & 1 side by side
150 – Amanda Earps Sexton – motorcycle & 2 -4 wheelers
151 – Jeremy Hutchinson 2 -4 wheelers
152 – Chaney Wright
153 – Karlton Baker
Horses
154-155 – Castalian Equestrian Center 5 horses and walkers
156 – Tracy Lankford, Van Dallas & Tilly Boze
157 – Lilyana Hays Steva – 3 horses
158 – Ashley Litton – 3 horses
**If you planned to enter the parade, but did not get your entry turned in and do not have a lineup number, please lineup before the horses**