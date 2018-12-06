2018 Hartsville Christmas Parade Lineup

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

If questions regarding the lineup, please call Racheal Petty 615-804-8945

*Once the parade starts, please fill in any empty gaps*

*Please keep at a slow space, do not leave the entry behind you*

1 – Ray Russell

2 – Color Guard by Trail Life

3 – Grand Marshall – John W. Martin

4 – Chamber of Commerce

5 – Terri Lynn Weaver

6- Ferrell Haile

7 – Stephen Chambers

8 – Shriners (all staged at Minit Mart)

9 – Dewayne Byrd

10-11 – VFW & American Legion

12-13-14-15 – TCHS Marching Band

16 – Fun Radio 93.5

17-18 – Citizens Bank

19-20 – Bill Scruggs / 9 & 10 year old All Stars

21-22 – Team Trousdale Girls Basketball

23 – Haley’s Hearts Foundation & Team Reagan

24-25 – Rocky Creek Baptist Church

26 – Fred A. Vaught Library

27-28 – Book Bus

29-30 – Showcase of Stars Dance Studio

31-32 – Trousdale Medical Center

33-34- Wounded Warrior Project

35-36 – Wilson Bank & Trust

37-38 – Rotary / TCHS Interact

39-40 – Church of Christ

Intersection of Andrews Ave & Rogers St

41-42 – Trousdale Medical Center

43 – Latienda Hispana La Costenta

44-45 – Trousdale County Vet

46-47 – Rocky Creek Fellowship Church

48-49 – Trail Life USA Troop 426

50 – Hartsville Sonic

51 – Hartsville Masonic Lodge #113

52 – Fred’s Pharmacy

53-54 – Hartsville Foodland

55-56 – Hartsville Church of God

57-58 – Bates Ford

59-70 – Claude Hailey Mid South Chevelle

Intersection of Rogers St and Carr St

71-72 – Macon Power Sports

73-74-75-76 – TC Youth Football & Cheerleaders

77 – Alexa Butler

78 – Cumberland University Cheerleader – Courtney Burris

79 – Namiah Wilson

80 – TOB – Tyler O’Brien

81 – Blair Evitts – Little Fair Princess

82 – Charlie Beth Wright – Little Miss Trousdale & Fair Pageant Winner

83 – Madison Farley – JSMS Queen

84 – Whitney Dansby – Miss Trousdale

85 – Aubree Kate Dansby – Fair pageant winner.

86 – Shelby Vaughn – Fair Pageant winner

87 – Sarah Dickerson – Fair pageant winner JSMS Queen

88 – Ashton Scott – Fairest of the Fair Princess

89 – TCHS Homecoming Court

Classic/Custom Vehicles

90 -Seed Morton – 1968 Chevy Nova SS

91 -Joe Morgan -1970 Chevelle SS

92 -Tony Keisling – 1969 El Camino

93 -Jackie Gammon – 1960 Chevy

94 -Jimmy Shrum – 1954 Chevy Truck

95 -Roy Shrim – 1987 Monte Carlo

96 -Travis Smith – 1987 Chevy Truck

97 -Randall Blair – 1964 Chevy Impala

98 -Daniel Blair – 1991 Chevy Truck

99 -Tony Spears – 1948 Jeepster

100 -Jeff Gregory – 1969 Super Bee

101 -Jeff Gregory – 1964 Plymouth Fury

102 -Ed Gregory – 1973 Road Runner

103 -Ron Johnson – 1946 International Truck

104 -Phillip Smith – 1948 Studebaker Truck

105 -Kevin Porter – 1966 Chevelle

106 -Danny Halliburton – 1970 Chevy Impala

107 -JT Harris – 1948 Cadillac

108 -David Harris – 1948 Chevy

109 -Ronnie Givens – 1969 Camaro

110 -Dewayne Bennett – 84 GMC Truck

111 -Jimmy Anthony – 1953 Ford Truck

112 -Joe Christiansen

113 -Melissa Moore – 71 Chevy Truck & 4 wheelers

114 -Brandon Gooch

115 -Tim Banks

116 -Tow Mater – Wayne Knight

117 -Brandon & Kayla Moore – 1965 Chevy Impala

118 -Bob Thurman 1963 Austin Henley

119 -Harry McCarl – 1975 MGB

120 -Chris Shannon

Tractors

121-122 – Jerry Towns – antique tractors

Heavy Equipment

123-124 – Old Time Express

125-133 -Magnolia Trucking – 8 spaces

134-135 – Kaleb McClellan – P3 Transport 2019 Peterbilt

136-137 – Mid Tn Materials – 2007 Kenworth W 900

Service Vehicles

138 – Trousdale County EMS

139- Trousdale County Rescue Squad

140-141 – Trousdale County Fire Department

142 – TC Solid Waste

143-144 – Macon County Fire Department

ATV

145- Dion Burnley – Polaris Razor

146 – Kevin Carter

147 – Michelle Mahan – 2 -4 wheelers

148 – Mike Burnley – Polaris Razor & Polaris Ranger

149 – Jennifer Holmes 2 -4 wheelers & 1 side by side

150 – Amanda Earps Sexton – motorcycle & 2 -4 wheelers

151 – Jeremy Hutchinson 2 -4 wheelers

152 – Chaney Wright

153 – Karlton Baker

Horses

154-155 – Castalian Equestrian Center 5 horses and walkers

156 – Tracy Lankford, Van Dallas & Tilly Boze

157 – Lilyana Hays Steva – 3 horses

158 – Ashley Litton – 3 horses

**If you planned to enter the parade, but did not get your entry turned in and do not have a lineup number, please lineup before the horses**