2019 Hartsville Christmas Parade Lineup

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

If questions regarding the lineup, please call Racheal Petty 615-804-8945

***PLEASE READ BELOW IF YOU ARE IN THE PARADE***!!!

Industrial Park Road is a ONE-WAY STREET during the parade lineup. You will only be allowed to enter the lineup two ways and that depends on where your lineup number is.

To enter the lineup, turn on Halltown Road (beside Twice Daily), the officials will be near the Church of Christ parking lot and they will direct you to your spot.

Once the parade starts, please fill in any empty gaps.

Please keep at a slow pace, do not leave the entry behind you.

1 – Ray Russell

2 – Color Guard by Trail Life

3 – Grand Marshal – Jimmy Anthony

4-5 – TCHS Marching Band

6 – Terri Lynn Weaver – House of Representatives

7 – Ferrell Haile – Senator

8 – Stephen Chambers – Mayor

9 – Shriners (all staged at Minit Mart)

10 – Dewayne Byrd – Property Assessor

11-12 – VFW & American Legion

13-14-15-16 – Rotary / Interact

17 – Fun Radio 93.5

18-19 – Citizens Bank

20-21 – Bill Scruggs – Superintendent of Roads

22-23 – Sheriff’s Department (with MRAP – staged at Minit Mart)

24 – Trousdale County Litter Program

25-26-27 – Rocky Creek Baptist Church

28 – Fred A. Vaught Library

29-30 – Trousdale Medical Center

31-32 – Books & Bites Bus

33-34 – Wilson Bank & Trust

35-36 – Hartsville Masonic Lodge #113

37-38 – Carey Family Practice

39-40 – Westmoreland Soccer Club

Intersection of Andrews Ave. & Rogers St.

41-42 – Church of Christ

43-44 – McDonalds

45-46 – Cornerstone Baptist Church

47-48 – Trousdale County Vet

49-50 – New Beginnings Church Ministry

51-52 – Trail Life USA – Troop 426

53-54 – Hartsville Sonic

55-56 – Hartsville Foodland

57-58 – Hartsville Church of God

59 – Community Pregnancy Center

60-70 – Mid South Chevelle Club

Intersection of Rogers St. and Carr St.

71-72 – Bates Ford

73-74 – Hartsville Masonic Lodge #361

75 – Shelly Jones

76-77-78-79 – TC Youth Football & Cheerleaders

80-81 – TCHS Softball

82 – Trousdale County Republican Party

83-84 – Do Re Mi Gospel Music Academy

85-86 – Rustic Lillee Creations

87-88 – Magnolia Landscaping

89-90 – Magnolia Tree Service

91-92-93 – Justified Riding Club

94-95 – Macon Power Sports

96-97-98-99-100 – Sumner County Jeep Club (10-15 staged near Mueller)

101 – Blair Evitts – Little Miss Princess

102 – Malorie McGee – TCHS Basketball Homecoming Queen

103 – Anna Beth Martin – JSMS Basketball Homecoming Queen

104 – Cassidy Todd – JSMS Football Homecoming Queen

105 – Sarah Dickerson – TCHS Football Homecoming Freshman Attendant

106 – Lilly Haynes – TCHS Football Homecoming Sophomore Attendant

107 – Erin Hix – TCHS Football Homecoming Junior Attendant

108 – Addison Gooch – TCHS Football Homecoming Junior Attendant

109 – Christina Sisco – TCHS Football Homecoming Senior attendant

110 – Josie Garrett – TCHS Football Homecoming Queen

111 – Reagan Petty – Trousdale County Junior Fair Princess

112 – Madison Farley – Trousdale County Fair Princess

113 – Mary Massey – National Teen Miss United States Agriculture

114 – Charlie Beth Wright – Miss Trousdale Elementary

115 – Kennedy Moore – Miss Tennessee State Fair Junior Queen Supreme

116 – Ashton Scott – Miss Trousdale & Scarlett Durham – Tiny Miss Trousdale

Classic/Custom Vehicles

117 -Seed Morton – 1968 Chevy Nova

118 -Joe Morgan -1965 Chevy Chevelle

119 -Tony Keisling – 1969 El Camino

120 -Ethan Keisling – 1951 Dodge Truck

121 -Jackie Gammon – 1960 Chevy Biscayne

122 -Jimmy Shrum – 1954 Chevy Truck

123 -Roy Shrum – 1987 Monte Carlo

124 -Tracy Cisco – 2011 Camaro

125 -Travis Smith – 1987 Chevy Truck

126 -Randall Blair – 1962 Chevy Bel-Air

127 – Brandon Blair – 1999 Chevy Tahoe

128 -Daniel Blair – 1985 Chevy Van

129 -Tony Spears – 1948 Jeepster

130 -Jeff Gregory – 1969 Super Bee

131 -Jeff Gregory – 1964 Plymouth Fury

132 -Ed Gregory – 1973 Road Runner

133 -Phillip Smith – 1948 Studebaker Truck

134 -Kevin Porter – 1948 Ford F1 Truck

135 -David Harris – 1948 Chevy

136 -Ronnie Givens – 1969 Camaro

137 -Ronnie Dickens – 1966 Ford Fairlane

138 -Marty Shoulders – 1972 Chevelle

139 -Dewayne Bennett – 1983 Chevy Truck

140 -Billy Moore – 1971 Chevy Truck

141 -Ronnie Williams – 1953 Ford Truck

142 -Chuck Williams – 1970 Mach 1 Ford Mustang

143 -Chris Shannon 1968 Pontiac Tempest

144 -Dennis Spangler – 1995 GMC Sonoma

145 – Jerry Presley – 1952 Buick

146 – Bill McClanahan – 1937 Ford

147 -Brandon and Kayla Moore – 1965 Chevy Impala

148 -Kaleb McClellan – 2012 2500HD

149 – Gene Bryan – 1972 Chevy Camaro

150 -Wayne Knight – Tow Mater

151 -Justin Booker – 1952 Chevy 3100 pickup

152 -Ricky & Patricia Gregory – 1946 Ford Coupe

153 – 1936 Dusenberg – Three on the Tree

154 – 1956 BelAir Convertible

155 – The Rust Savers Garage “The Grinch”

156 -Bailey Eden – lifted 4wd Ford F-150

157 -Timmy Banks – 66 Chevy

158-159 – Westmoreland High School Band

Tractors

160-161 – Terry & Taylor Martin – Martin Grain Farms

162-163 – Catesa Farms

164-165 – David McWilliams

Heavy Equipment

166-167-168-169 Old Time Express

170-171 – Willow Brook Farms – Peterbilt

172-173 – J&D Equipment Hauling – 2020 Peterbilt 389

Service Vehicles

174- Trousdale County EMS

175- Trousdale County Rescue Squad

176-177 Trousdale County Fire Department

178-179 – Macon County Fire Department

ATV

180 – Dion Burnley – Polaris Razor

181-182-183-184 – Kevin Carter & Friends

185 – Michelle Mahan – 2 -4 wheelers

186 -Mike Burnley – Polaris Razor & Polaris Ranger

187 – Matt Baker

188 – Eli Wright/Colton Moore

189 – Eldon Presley

190 – Adam Presley

191 – Don Burnley

192 – Amanda Sexton

193-194 -Corey Harper

195 -Timmy Banks

Karlton Baker

Macie Grace Burnley

Loud & Obnoxious (20 cars)

Horses

196 – Tracy Lankford, Van Dallas & Tilly Boze

197 – Ashley Litton & friends

198 – Beth Soper & friends

199 – Castalian Equestrian Center (10 horses)

200 – Michaela Hicks & friends

Chyanna Marshall

201 – Chamber of Commerce & SANTA

If you planned to enter the parade, but did not get your entry turned in and do not have a lineup number, please line up after the ATVs & before the horses.