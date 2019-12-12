2019 Hartsville Christmas Parade Lineup

If questions regarding the lineup, please call Racheal Petty 615-804-8945
***PLEASE READ BELOW IF YOU ARE IN THE PARADE***!!!
Industrial Park Road is a ONE-WAY STREET during the parade lineup. You will only be allowed to enter the lineup two ways and that depends on where your lineup number is.
To enter the lineup, turn on Halltown Road (beside Twice Daily), the officials will be near the Church of Christ parking lot and they will direct you to your spot.
Once the parade starts, please fill in any empty gaps.
Please keep at a slow pace, do not leave the entry behind you.
1 – Ray Russell
2 – Color Guard by Trail Life
3 – Grand Marshal – Jimmy Anthony
4-5 – TCHS Marching Band
6 – Terri Lynn Weaver – House of Representatives
7 – Ferrell Haile – Senator
8 – Stephen Chambers – Mayor
9 – Shriners (all staged at Minit Mart)
10 – Dewayne Byrd – Property Assessor
11-12 – VFW & American Legion
13-14-15-16 – Rotary / Interact
17 – Fun Radio 93.5
18-19 – Citizens Bank
20-21 – Bill Scruggs – Superintendent of Roads
22-23 – Sheriff’s Department (with MRAP – staged at Minit Mart)
24 – Trousdale County Litter Program
25-26-27 – Rocky Creek Baptist Church
28 – Fred A. Vaught Library
29-30 – Trousdale Medical Center
31-32 – Books & Bites Bus
33-34 – Wilson Bank & Trust
35-36 – Hartsville Masonic Lodge #113
37-38 – Carey Family Practice
39-40 – Westmoreland Soccer Club
Intersection of Andrews Ave. & Rogers St.
41-42 – Church of Christ
43-44 – McDonalds
45-46 – Cornerstone Baptist Church
47-48 – Trousdale County Vet
49-50 – New Beginnings Church Ministry
51-52 – Trail Life USA – Troop 426
53-54 – Hartsville Sonic
55-56 – Hartsville Foodland
57-58 – Hartsville Church of God
59 – Community Pregnancy Center
60-70 – Mid South Chevelle Club
Intersection of Rogers St. and Carr St.
71-72 – Bates Ford
73-74 – Hartsville Masonic Lodge #361
75 – Shelly Jones
76-77-78-79 – TC Youth Football & Cheerleaders
80-81 – TCHS Softball
82 – Trousdale County Republican Party
83-84 – Do Re Mi Gospel Music Academy
85-86 – Rustic Lillee Creations
87-88 – Magnolia Landscaping
89-90 – Magnolia Tree Service
91-92-93 – Justified Riding Club
94-95 – Macon Power Sports
96-97-98-99-100 – Sumner County Jeep Club (10-15 staged near Mueller)
101 – Blair Evitts – Little Miss Princess
102 – Malorie McGee – TCHS Basketball Homecoming Queen
103 – Anna Beth Martin – JSMS Basketball Homecoming Queen
104 – Cassidy Todd – JSMS Football Homecoming Queen
105 – Sarah Dickerson – TCHS Football Homecoming Freshman Attendant
106 – Lilly Haynes – TCHS Football Homecoming Sophomore Attendant
107 – Erin Hix – TCHS Football Homecoming Junior Attendant
108 – Addison Gooch – TCHS Football Homecoming Junior Attendant
109 – Christina Sisco – TCHS Football Homecoming Senior attendant
110 – Josie Garrett – TCHS Football Homecoming Queen
111 – Reagan Petty – Trousdale County Junior Fair Princess
112 – Madison Farley – Trousdale County Fair Princess
113 – Mary Massey – National Teen Miss United States Agriculture
114 – Charlie Beth Wright – Miss Trousdale Elementary
115 – Kennedy Moore – Miss Tennessee State Fair Junior Queen Supreme
116 – Ashton Scott – Miss Trousdale & Scarlett Durham – Tiny Miss Trousdale
Classic/Custom Vehicles
117 -Seed Morton – 1968 Chevy Nova
118 -Joe Morgan -1965 Chevy Chevelle
119 -Tony Keisling – 1969 El Camino
120 -Ethan Keisling – 1951 Dodge Truck
121 -Jackie Gammon – 1960 Chevy Biscayne
122 -Jimmy Shrum – 1954 Chevy Truck
123 -Roy Shrum – 1987 Monte Carlo
124 -Tracy Cisco – 2011 Camaro
125 -Travis Smith – 1987 Chevy Truck
126 -Randall Blair – 1962 Chevy Bel-Air
127 – Brandon Blair – 1999 Chevy Tahoe
128 -Daniel Blair – 1985 Chevy Van
129 -Tony Spears – 1948 Jeepster
130 -Jeff Gregory – 1969 Super Bee
131 -Jeff Gregory – 1964 Plymouth Fury
132 -Ed Gregory – 1973 Road Runner
133 -Phillip Smith – 1948 Studebaker Truck
134 -Kevin Porter – 1948 Ford F1 Truck
135 -David Harris – 1948 Chevy
136 -Ronnie Givens – 1969 Camaro
137 -Ronnie Dickens – 1966 Ford Fairlane
138 -Marty Shoulders – 1972 Chevelle
139 -Dewayne Bennett – 1983 Chevy Truck
140 -Billy Moore – 1971 Chevy Truck
141 -Ronnie Williams – 1953 Ford Truck
142 -Chuck Williams – 1970 Mach 1 Ford Mustang
143 -Chris Shannon 1968 Pontiac Tempest
144 -Dennis Spangler – 1995 GMC Sonoma
145 – Jerry Presley – 1952 Buick
146 – Bill McClanahan – 1937 Ford
147 -Brandon and Kayla Moore – 1965 Chevy Impala
148 -Kaleb McClellan – 2012 2500HD
149 – Gene Bryan – 1972 Chevy Camaro
150 -Wayne Knight – Tow Mater
151 -Justin Booker – 1952 Chevy 3100 pickup
152 -Ricky & Patricia Gregory – 1946 Ford Coupe
153 – 1936 Dusenberg – Three on the Tree
154 – 1956 BelAir Convertible
155 – The Rust Savers Garage “The Grinch”
156 -Bailey Eden – lifted 4wd Ford F-150
157 -Timmy Banks – 66 Chevy
158-159 – Westmoreland High School Band
Tractors
160-161 – Terry & Taylor Martin – Martin Grain Farms
162-163 – Catesa Farms
164-165 – David McWilliams
Heavy Equipment
166-167-168-169 Old Time Express
170-171 – Willow Brook Farms – Peterbilt
172-173 – J&D Equipment Hauling – 2020 Peterbilt 389
Service Vehicles
174- Trousdale County EMS
175- Trousdale County Rescue Squad
176-177 Trousdale County Fire Department
178-179 – Macon County Fire Department
ATV
180 – Dion Burnley – Polaris Razor
181-182-183-184 – Kevin Carter & Friends
185 – Michelle Mahan – 2 -4 wheelers
186 -Mike Burnley – Polaris Razor & Polaris Ranger
187 – Matt Baker
188 – Eli Wright/Colton Moore
189 – Eldon Presley
190 – Adam Presley
191 – Don Burnley
192 – Amanda Sexton
193-194 -Corey Harper
195 -Timmy Banks
Karlton Baker
Macie Grace Burnley
Loud & Obnoxious (20 cars)
Horses
196 – Tracy Lankford, Van Dallas & Tilly Boze
197 – Ashley Litton & friends
198 – Beth Soper & friends
199 – Castalian Equestrian Center (10 horses)
200 – Michaela Hicks & friends
Chyanna Marshall
201 – Chamber of Commerce & SANTA
If you planned to enter the parade, but did not get your entry turned in and do not have a lineup number, please line up after the ATVs & before the horses.