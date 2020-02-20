Abandoned home burns on West Main Street

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s Volunteer Fire Department responded Sunday evening to a house fire on West Main Street.

The property, located virtually across the street from Hartsville’s Post Office, had been abandoned and no one was inside. Other reports said some of the local homeless population had been staying at the home, but EMS Director Matt Batey told The Vidette there appeared to be no evidence anyone had been inside at the time the fire started.

The fire department was called out around 9 p.m. and volunteers responded, along with the Riddleton-Dixon Springs Fire Department, Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department and Trousdale EMS. Tri-County Electric workers also were on scene but reportedly told responders there was no current electric service to the property.

Responders were on scene till around midnight and the road was shut down during that time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]