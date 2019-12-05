‘Adopt a Grandparent’ for the holiday season

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale Senior Living Center has begun its annual “Adopt A Grandparent” program for the holidays.

“My goal when this started was in hopes to get people to connect with a resident and maybe visit with them a little during the year ongoing, for visits of just a very few minutes can go such a long way,” said activities coordinator Danita Morgan in a Facebook post announcing the program.

“Dropping a birthday card in the mail, stopping by to say hi on your way out of town to grab a bite to eat, just five minutes here and there is like a gift in itself to them. They treasure the presence of this kind more than anything.”

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, adoptees can visit with their residents from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Then, as always, you are invited to come back any time through the year to visit again,” Morgan added.

Trousdale Senior Living Center has been holding the “Adopt A Grandparent” event for several years and Morgan said the residents look forward to it each year.

“It lets people get to know us and our facility,” Morgan said. “We wish each of you a most blessed Christmas filled with happiness, good health and blessings of memory making!”

For more information on the “Adopt A Grandparent” program, call the center at 615-374-9771.

