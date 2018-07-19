Alex Seaborne seeks election as commissioner from 9th District

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Alex Seaborne is announcing his candidacy for the County Commission from Trousdale County’s 9th District.

Seaborne, 30, has lived in Tennessee for 11 years and in Trousdale County for four years. He is a Kentucky native and came to Tennessee to find better opportunities for work.

“There’s not a whole lot of growth or jobs there,” he said of his eastern Kentucky hometown. “I started out in business management and have been doing that ever since.”

Seaborne is married to his wife, Elizabeth, and the couple has twin 3-year-old daughters, Raina and Avalynn. He is employed by Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville as a construction manager.

Seaborne said he grew up in a small town that struggled and said he wants to help Hartsville manage its growth to better help the people.

“My town died. There’s not a lot there since the coal mines shut down,” he said. “I’ve seen firsthand what happens to a town.

“We have a wonderful county. There’s progress, but I don’t think it’s the right kind of progress.”

Seaborne said he wants to see more efforts to revitalize the downtown Hartsville area, adding that the city needs more growth.

“We need to bring in entrepreneurs, businesses,” he said. “I don’t feel the current commissioners vote for the people. People want things for their kids, they want to be safer. They want to use the park more.”

Seaborne said he wants to help create revenue-generating opportunities for Hartsville and Trousdale County.

“We need to be that small town that everyone wants to come to,” he said. “We have to plan today for tomorrow. With the help of the voters of District 9, we can make this town what it should be.”

