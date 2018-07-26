Animal Control Board discusses future of shelter

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s Animal Control Board met earlier this month to discuss the hiring of an animal control officer and upgrades to the current shelter.

The animal shelter has come back under the auspices of county government for the 2018-19 fiscal year after having been managed previously by the Sheriff’s Department.

County Mayor Carroll Carman told board members on July 16 that his office had received multiple applications for a full-time position, expected to be between 30 and 40 hours per week. A hire was expected to be made later this week with the hopes of having an animal control officer in place by the start of next week.

“This is very much a community issue,” Carman told board members.

Cliff Sallee provided updates on work being done at the shelter, located next to the Convenience Center. Workers are clearing and fixing drains, repainting the building, working on the ceiling and installing new lights.

The building upgrades are expected to be finished by the end of this week.

Board members emphasized that the shelter has never closed down, contrary to reports on social media. While there are currently no dogs at the facility, that is because there has been no need, said board member Lisa Steva.

Also discussed were policies on adoption of dogs and partnering with rescue organizations when possible. The board plans to use its Facebook page more prominently to promote adoption and to inform the community when a dog is turned in at the shelter.

Formal policies are expected to be adopted by the board at a later time.

