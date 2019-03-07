Band Boosters to hold annual kids pageant on March 16

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Band Boosters will hold their annual Spring Children’s Beauty Pageant on Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. at the high school auditorium.

The pageant is one of two annual fundraisers for the band program, along with the September exhibition that has become one of the state’s largest band competitions.

The Band Boosters have been holding the kids’ pageant for at least 15 years, according to assistant director Steve Paxton. The idea came about as a way to do something for Trousdale County’s youngest residents.

“It’s open to all children – boys and girls – who are residents of Trousdale County,” Paxton said. “We will crown Miss Trousdale Elementary and that will be our top prize.”

“For us, this is our spring event. This gets funds ready to carry us through the summer, band camp, and the beginning of the school year.”

The pageant consists of 11 age groups, ranging from 0-6 months up to grades 4-5 for girls and up to ages 3-4 for boys. The entry fee for contestants is $25. Admission to the event is $5.

Paxton said the group is looking toward acquiring more uniforms, equipment purchase and maintenance, while also looking to the future of the program.

“We ordered 50 uniforms originally and we’ve grown,” Paxton said. “Last year we had 47 kids. We may have to look at getting a few more!”

“We always look at upgrading our instruments,” Paxton added. “If you get the cheapest, they don’t last as long and they don’t sound as good…

“Some of our seniors who have been playing for years almost need a professional level. One of our goals with the music program is that if our students want to, they can continue participating in music as an instructor or performer.”

For more information on the Band Boosters pageant, contact Paxton at 615-374-2712 or Janet Boles at 615-450-2877.

