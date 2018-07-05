Beverly Atwood seeks County Commission seat from 10th District

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Beverly Atwood is announcing her candidacy for election to the Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission representing the 10th District.

Atwood has resided in Trousdale County for over 19 years. She is a graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Cumberland University.

A former employee of the Trousdale County Board of Education, Atwood is currently employed by CoreCivic, where she serves as the warden’s assistant at Trousdale Turner Corecctional Center.

She has been married to Robby Atwood for 18 years and the couple has one son, Rob.

“Trousdale County has many wonderful people and beautiful land. My main focus is what is best for our children, for our community to grow and to prosper. I would like to see our children more involved in our community so that they will want to raise their own children here,” Atwood said.

“My plan is to visit with everyone, although I may miss some of you. At this time I would like to say that I would greatly appreciate your vote.”

