Bill Fergusson seeking re-election to County Commission

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Bill Fergusson is officially announcing his bid for re-election to the Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission from the 8th District.

Fergusson has served three terms as a county commissioner, and for the past seven years has also served as Chairman Pro Tempore of the Commission.

Since first being elected Fergusson has been active as a commissioner, previously serving as chairman of the county’s Budget & Finance Committee, Audit Committee and Parks & Recreation Committee. Fergusson currently chairs the Personnel Committee and is vice chair of both the Executive and Budget & Finance committees. He also serves as a member of the Audit, Emergency Services, Prison Oversight and Local Government Service committees.

“I have learned that a great deal of the necessary work to bring about change and attempt to improve our local government starts in the respective committees,” Fergusson said. “I hope I have had a positive impact in various areas that affect our county today.

“I am most proud of the recent work of the Personnel Committee and our efforts to streamline the various departments into one set of policies. That is how metropolitan government should work and we made a great deal of improvements in that area.”

Fergusson pointed out that the makeup of the next County Commission will have some large holes to fill.

“In this current term, we had three members to exit and three new members enter the Commission,” he said. “In this upcoming election, it is certain that the membership will look very different as we will have at least six new members. Some members who are leaving, like Mark Beeler, John Oliver, Don Coker and James McDonald, have served multiple terms on the Commission and have a wealth of experience. They have been the core of the Commission and will be sorely missed.”

“I want the people of District 8 to know that I greatly appreciate their past support and that I would like to continue to serve them as well as the needs of Trousdale County as a whole,” Fergusson said.

“I hope my experience as a commissioner has met the expectations of my community and I would like to continue in that role. I am asking for your continued support and vote on Aug. 2!”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.