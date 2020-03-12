‘Body snatchers’ to address Trousdale Historical Society

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

You know a person loves history when they dress up in costumes and play the part!

That is the case with John and Carol Jarboe of Kentucky.

The couple is not only well versed in history, but they are fine actors as well. When they present a program on the past, you will think you are looking at the real persons magically transported from the 1800s to stand right in front of you.

The Trousdale County Historical Society will have the honor of seeing John and Carol dressed up and acting the part of early American ‘Resurrectionists’ at its next meeting on Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held at the County Archives building at 328 Broadway, behind the county office building.

Now you are probably asking what a ‘resurrectionist’ is!

A recognized if slightly illegal profession, a resurrectionist was a person who would visit a graveyard and ‘resurrect’ a dead body. In other words, body snatchers!

The profession was lucrative as doctors and medical schools needed cadavers to dissect.

John and Carol will walk into the room dressed in appropriate attire and speaking the language of a professional resurrectionist as they entertain the group.

I have heard their presentation before and can guarantee that they are not only informative, but entertaining. Be prepared to laugh!

The Jarboes have appeared in historical reenactments all across the South and the ‘Resurrectionists’ is only one of several programs that they perform.

This, like all Historical Society meetings, is open to the public and visitors are welcome.