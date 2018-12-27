Bubba Finn’s familiar face leaves Hartsville McDonald’s

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Since 2009, customers at the Hartsville McDonald’s have been able to count on seeing the smiling face of Gary “Bubba” Finn, one of the employees there.

That is no longer the case though, as Finn’s last day at the restaurant was Dec. 19. He is moving to Westmoreland to be closer to family.

Store manager Mike Freebern and co-workers threw a small party to bid farewell to Finn, who Freebern called a model employee.

“Gary’s been with us since 2009 through a HATS (Habilitation and Training Services) program,” Freebern said. “He’s been a loyal employee for nine years. The young man never fails to be here, even sometimes when he’s not scheduled!

“He comes in and does a great job and is an ambassador for McDonald’s. Everyone knows him; he’s a churchgoing young man and just an overall great guy. His enthusiasm is his biggest asset.”

Finn described his typical day at work, including cleaning, sweeping, stocking and other tasks as assigned.

“I clock in and do whatever they need me to do,” Finn said. “I stock the lids, straws, do the trash, sweep the lobby, clean the bathrooms, whatever I can.”

Asked what his favorite thing about working at McDonald’s was, Finn said, “Being with the employees.”

Finn is hoping to get a job at the Hardee’s location in Westmoreland, something Freebern said he was working to assist with.

